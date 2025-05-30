BJP MP Advocates for Permanent Central Forces at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

Left Menu

BJP MP Anil Firojiya requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permanently station Central Armed Police Forces at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Citing religious significance and an anticipated influx of devotees at the 2028 Simhastha Maha Kumbh, Firojiya emphasizes the need for enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:08 IST
BJP MP Anil Firojiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya has formally appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the continual deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The temple, known for its religious significance, attracts large numbers of devotees, prompting concerns about security.

Firojiya's letter, dated May 3, 2025, underscores the importance of robust security at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Known as a significant pilgrimage destination for Sanatan Dharma followers, the MP emphasized the need for CISF or CRPF presence, particularly following the opening of Mahakal Lok, which has drawn increased attention.

Highlighting the temple's escalating status as a prominent spiritual and cultural landmark, Firojiya pointed out the surge of visitors, including international devotees, since its corridor inauguration by Prime Minister Modi. With the 2028 Simhastha Maha Kumbh expecting an influx of 20-25 crore, he stressed the importance of a permanent central force to ensure security at such major religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

