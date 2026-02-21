Left Menu

Security Build-Up: 480 CAPF Companies Deployed for West Bengal Elections

Up to 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed in West Bengal from March 1 for election-related duties, including area domination and guarding EVMs. The deployment will occur in two phases, with an initial batch of 240 companies followed by another 240 by March 10.

Security reinforcement is underway in election-bound West Bengal as up to 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are set for deployment starting March 1. These forces are tasked with area domination, confidence-building measures, and safeguarding election machinery, an Election Commission official announced.

The deployment will occur in two stages, with the first set of 240 companies inducted by March 1 and the same number joining by March 10. This move aims to ensure a secure and stable environment during the electoral process in the state.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Sashastra Seema Bal will be among the contingents. The final electoral roll, following the current Special Intensive Revision, will be published on February 28, with the election schedule to be announced in March.

