PM Modi's Bold Stand Against Naxalism: A Step Toward Peaceful Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Maoist violence is close to being eradicated in India. He praised Bihar's development under CM Nitish Kumar and highlighted major infrastructure progress. Recent anti-Naxal operations have been successful, including eliminating notorious commander Basavaraju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:37 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong optimism that the fight against Naxalism in India is nearing its successful conclusion. Speaking at an event in Karakat, where he inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore, he emphasized the gradual eradication of Maoist violence from the nation.

Modi underlined the role of Bihar in this transformation, praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership in steering the state away from 'Jungle Raj' towards development. He pointed out the considerable reduction in Naxal-affected districts from 75 prior to 2014, to just 18 at present.

Highlighting infrastructure advances, the Prime Minister noted the end of inadequate highways and poor connectivity, with new four-lane highways and bridges being constructed. Recent successes in anti-Naxal operations, such as the elimination of top Maoist commander Basavaraju, further underscore the government's commitment to eradicating red terror.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

