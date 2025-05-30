Justice for Ankita: Key Accused Convicted in High-Profile Murder Case

In a significant legal determination, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, has convicted three individuals involved in the notorious Ankita Bhandari murder case. The accused are identified as Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta, who faced charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and sexual harassment, alongside provisions from the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The court's decision follows an exhaustive trial process that confirmed the charges against the defendants. Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist in a Rishikesh resort, was brutally murdered, an incident that stirred significant outrage across Uttarakhand. Sentencing is pending, yet the prosecution advocates for maximum penalties.

The victim's mother, Soni Devi, in an emotional plea to ANI, urged the public to continue their support and demanded capital punishment for the accused. The murder involved Bhandari being forcibly drowned, with her body discovered days after going missing. The case underwent a detailed investigation led by a special team, resulting in a comprehensive chargesheet against the accused that formed the basis of the proceedings.

