Left Menu

Justice for Ankita: Key Accused Convicted in High-Profile Murder Case

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Uttarakhand has convicted three individuals in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, sparking calls for maximum punishment. This case, which involved the murder of a young resort receptionist, generated widespread public outrage and ended in a guilty verdict for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:29 IST
Justice for Ankita: Key Accused Convicted in High-Profile Murder Case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal determination, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, has convicted three individuals involved in the notorious Ankita Bhandari murder case. The accused are identified as Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta, who faced charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and sexual harassment, alongside provisions from the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The court's decision follows an exhaustive trial process that confirmed the charges against the defendants. Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist in a Rishikesh resort, was brutally murdered, an incident that stirred significant outrage across Uttarakhand. Sentencing is pending, yet the prosecution advocates for maximum penalties.

The victim's mother, Soni Devi, in an emotional plea to ANI, urged the public to continue their support and demanded capital punishment for the accused. The murder involved Bhandari being forcibly drowned, with her body discovered days after going missing. The case underwent a detailed investigation led by a special team, resulting in a comprehensive chargesheet against the accused that formed the basis of the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025