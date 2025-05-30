Tripura's Technological Leap: Achieving Food Self-Sufficiency

In a significant move towards agricultural autonomy, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled plans to leverage advanced technology for food self-sufficiency in the state. Speaking at the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Sepahijala, Saha underscored the government's commitment to enhancing farmer income, a marked increase since 2015-16.

Accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the Chief Minister highlighted the national campaign's focus on using technology to empower farmers. Under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the initiative aims to financially empower farmers, bringing about significant sectoral improvements through modern agricultural practices and awareness.

Saha also noted the success of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, where Tripura attracted investment commitments worth over Rs 15,600 crore. Highlighting collaborations with NITI Aayog and the Union Ministry of Agriculture, he emphasized the integration of AI technologies in farming. Since the BJP's tenure, paddy procurement at minimum support prices has bolstered farmer income, with various technological and structural supports underway.

