Delhi Police Nab Suspect in 7-Year-Old's Assault Case

Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 7-year-old in Nehru Vihar. The meticulous investigation involved reviewing CCTV footage and criminal records, eventually leading to the suspect, who confessed to the crime. The police continue to investigate further implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Nehru Vihar. The suspect, Danish, son of Mohd Aneesh, was apprehended following a comprehensive investigation encompassing the analysis of over 250 CCTV cameras and scrutiny of criminal dossiers, authorities confirmed.

On April 3, 2025, the mother of the victim reported to the police that her daughter had been lured by an unidentified man near Gali No. 11. He allegedly took the child to a separate location, assaulted her, and fled upon the sound of footsteps. Traumatized, the young girl returned home, setting off the police complaint. A formal case was lodged under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 10 of the POCSO Act at Dayalpur Police Station. In light of the grave nature of the crime, a specialized police team was constituted to ensure swift justice.

Lacking initial leads, the team relied heavily on technological surveillance, scrutinizing available CCTV footage. After painstakingly reviewing the visual evidence and gathering local intelligence, they procured a suspect's image. Efforts to identify him were fruitless until a cross-examination of criminal records, leading them to Danish, whose details matched the suspect's characteristics. Danish, previously linked to a similar offence, initially attempted to mislead investigators before confessing. ACP Deepak Chandra of Gokalpuri lauded the team's vigilance, attributing the arrest to their thorough technical and field investigations. The police continue their inquiry to ascertain if the suspect was involved in other similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

