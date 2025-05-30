Nisus Finance Services Soars: A Year of Strategic Growth and High-Yield Exits

Nisus Finance Services announced a notable 35.5 percent increase in its net profit, totaling Rs 32.58 crore, for the financial year ending March 2025. This growth was driven by a remarkable rise in income and effective capital deployment strategies.

The company reported an impressive 56.37 percent surge in total income, amounting to Rs 67.30 crore during FY25, while its EBITDA climbed 22.1 percent to Rs 44.48 crore, according to an official statement. This performance is attributed to robust asset management efforts and strategic investments.

Assets under management at Nisus Finance grew by 55 percent, reaching approximately Rs 1,572 crore. Credit for this growth is given to a dynamic deal pipeline and a disciplined approach across the Indian and GCC markets. Chairman Amit Goenka highlighted the year as one of strategic acceleration, marked by successful high-yield exits and strong urban infrastructure financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)