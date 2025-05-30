World Stocks Rally Despite Economic Challenges and Tariff Uncertainties

Global stock markets have navigated a tumultuous landscape to mark their best month since 2023. The dollar, meanwhile, flirted with its first annual rise, with investors eagerly anticipating U.S. inflation data and tariff developments from Washington.

European stocks transitioned from initial losses to gains, despite mixed economic data, while Wall Street futures lagged ahead of the PCE inflation report. This month's rally saw MSCI's world index climb upward by more than 5%, with the dollar close to a positive turn for the first time in two years.

Tariff tensions resurfaced as President Trump's tariffs faced legal challenges. The situation further complicated with a provision in Trump's budget allowing government taxes on foreign investments, contributing to economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, oil prices faced potential drops amid OPEC+ output speculation as negotiations with key trading partners, including Japan and China, persisted.

