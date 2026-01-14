Wall Street Woes Amid Economic Uncertainty and Precious Metals Surge

Wall Street indexes suffered for a second straight day on Wednesday, amid a mix of bank earnings reports and prevailing economic and political uncertainties. This backdrop pushed investors towards precious metals and oil, inflating their prices despite strong earnings from major U.S. banks.

Investors offloaded bank stocks, notably impacting Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo shares. These moves came as markets paused to absorb high earnings from major banks, according to Jake Johnston, deputy CIO at Advisors Asset Management, who mentioned a natural pullback following strong performances.

Tech and growth stocks also faced declines following news of new Chinese limits on U.S. cybersecurity software. Meanwhile, market attention has shifted towards commodities as silver and gold achieved record highs, responding to global uncertainty and the likelihood of maintained low interest rates.