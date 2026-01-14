Left Menu

Wall Street Woes Amid Economic Uncertainty and Precious Metals Surge

Wall Street indexes fell for a second consecutive day as major banks reported mixed earnings amidst economic and political uncertainty. Investor caution impacted bank and tech stocks despite strong earnings. Precious metals like gold and silver soared, while oil prices rose amid supply concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes suffered for a second straight day on Wednesday, amid a mix of bank earnings reports and prevailing economic and political uncertainties. This backdrop pushed investors towards precious metals and oil, inflating their prices despite strong earnings from major U.S. banks.

Investors offloaded bank stocks, notably impacting Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo shares. These moves came as markets paused to absorb high earnings from major banks, according to Jake Johnston, deputy CIO at Advisors Asset Management, who mentioned a natural pullback following strong performances.

Tech and growth stocks also faced declines following news of new Chinese limits on U.S. cybersecurity software. Meanwhile, market attention has shifted towards commodities as silver and gold achieved record highs, responding to global uncertainty and the likelihood of maintained low interest rates.

