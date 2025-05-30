Canada's Economic Tug-of-War: Export Strength Versus Domestic Strain

Canada's first-quarter economic performance exceeded expectations, largely driven by a surge in exports as U.S. companies scrambled to amass goods ahead of impending tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. However, this external success masked internal economic struggles.

Data from Statistics Canada revealed a 2.2% annualized GDP growth for the quarter, slightly above the revised 2.1% growth from the previous quarter. This figure, the last major economic indicator before the Bank of Canada's rate decision, may influence whether the bank maintains its current 2.75% rate.

Despite robust export growth, domestic factors such as a slowdown in household spending and a stagnation in final domestic demand suggest the economy is grappling with internal headwinds. Economists caution that ongoing tariff threats may perpetuate these domestic challenges.

