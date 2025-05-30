New Bihta Airport: Call to Honor Peasant Leader Swami Sahajanand

In a significant political move, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has called on the Union Civil Aviation Minister to name the forthcoming Bihta Airport in Bihar after the renowned peasant leader, Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

Sahajanand, a pivotal figure in India's agrarian history, was known for his relentless struggle against the oppressive zamindari system. Kumar emphasized that the symbolic gesture would honor a leader whose work continues to inspire farmers nationwide.

The plea aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration of Patna Airport's new terminal and the laying of a foundation stone for the Bihta Airport's new civil enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)