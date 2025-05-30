Left Menu

New Bihta Airport: Call to Honor Peasant Leader Swami Sahajanand

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar urges the Civil Aviation Ministry to name Bihar's upcoming Bihta Airport after Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. Highlighting his impact on agrarian movements and socialist advocacy, Kumar argues it's a fitting tribute. The plea coincides with PM Modi's foundation stone ceremony at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:03 IST
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant political move, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has called on the Union Civil Aviation Minister to name the forthcoming Bihta Airport in Bihar after the renowned peasant leader, Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

Sahajanand, a pivotal figure in India's agrarian history, was known for his relentless struggle against the oppressive zamindari system. Kumar emphasized that the symbolic gesture would honor a leader whose work continues to inspire farmers nationwide.

The plea aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration of Patna Airport's new terminal and the laying of a foundation stone for the Bihta Airport's new civil enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

