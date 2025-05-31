Left Menu

Sweden's Booze Law Change: A Toast to Tourists and Craft Producers

Sweden introduces a new law allowing small distilleries, breweries, and vineyards to sell alcohol directly to tourists, aiming to boost tourism while maintaining public health safeguards. Anna Anerfalt, CEO of Norrtalje Branneri, supports the change despite concerns about its impact on Systembolaget's monopoly on alcohol sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 03:33 IST
As Sweden relaxes its stringent alcohol laws, Anna Anerfalt stands to benefit at her family's Norrtalje distillery, pending a sales license. The new regulation, effective June 1, allows small-scale alcohol producers to sell directly to tourists, potentially invigorating local tourism and craft industries.

The legislation requires producers like Anerfalt to inform visitors about alcohol's health risks, aiming to balance economic benefits with public health priorities. Despite expecting minimal impact on her sales due to purchase limits, Anerfalt remains positive about the legislative shift.

The law's introduction raises concerns over the future of Systembolaget, Sweden's state-run alcohol monopoly. Critics, including Lucas Nilsson of IOGT-NTO, worry about the potential erosion of alcohol regulations. The government plans to review the outcomes after six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

