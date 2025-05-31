BJP Names Jiwan Gupta for Ludhiana West Bypolls as Parties Gear Up

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Jiwan Gupta as its candidate for the Ludhiana West bypolls in Punjab, following the death of AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. The announcement comes as political parties gear up for heated contests, with the Aam Aadmi Party nominating Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and Congress fielding former Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The Shiromani Akali Dal has put forth Parupkar Singh Ghuman as their contender, as the political landscape in Ludhiana intensifies.

The Election Commission has set the bypolls for five assembly seats across four states, scheduled for June 19, with vote counting on June 23. This includes two constituencies in Gujarat, one in Kerala, and one in West Bengal. The nomination process will conclude by June 2, with a withdrawal deadline on June 5, setting the stage for heightened political activity as candidates prepare for the electoral battle.

In Gujarat, bypolls will take place in Kadi and Visavadar, while Kerala's Nilambur seat faces elections following P.V. Anvar's resignation. West Bengal's Kaliganj will also see a bypoll, necessitated by the passing of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. As election day approaches, all parties are rallying their supporters and sharpening their strategies for the impending by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)