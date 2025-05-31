Left Menu

Karnataka Accelerates CSR-Funded School Initiative Amid Push for Child Nutrition

Karnataka's government has appointed nodal officers to expedite the CSR-funded public school construction. Encouraged by slow progress, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and CEO Khushboo G Chowdhary will liaise with corporates. Simultaneously, Chief Minister Siddaramiah urges improvements in child nutrition and better health monitoring.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka state government has taken decisive steps to accelerate the construction of Karnataka Public Schools, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, by appointing nodal officers to oversee the project. Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna will serve as the chief coordinating officer, with Khushboo G Chowdhary, CEO of Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, tasked to mobilize CSR funds from various corporations.

This decision comes in response to the sluggish progress in establishing 2000 schools across the state, a dream project of the Deputy Chief Minister aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure in rural areas. The appointed officers are responsible for expediting the project with resources sourced entirely from corporate CSR contributions.

Simultaneously, during a progress review meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramiah emphasized the importance of tackling child malnutrition. He directed officials to strive for a minimum 1% annual reduction in severely malnourished children, highlighting the necessity for continuous health monitoring and nutritional improvement despite existing interventions. The meeting underscored the need for scientific analysis to guide effective measures for improvement.

