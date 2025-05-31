Northeast India Battles Severe Rainfall and Flooding Havoc

Imphal found itself grappling with a flood-like scenario on Saturday following unyielding rainfall, resulting in extensive waterlogging. Streets were submerged, disrupting everyday activities and causing distress among residents attempting to traverse the flooded paths.

Images from the city revealed streets engulfed in knee-deep water, with locals wading through. The persistent downpour has thrown daily life into chaos, affecting traffic and making it difficult for residents to reach workplaces, schools, and markets. Low-lying areas surrounding the city were hardest hit as stormwater drainage systems struggled to cope with the rainwater volume. In several locations, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing inhabitants to resort to makeshift protection for their belongings.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh briefed ANI on the rainfall situation, stating, "It has been raining for the last 3-4 days. We have put all departments on alert and hired many vehicles." The depression over Bangladesh is expected to move north-northeast and weaken. At present, there are no reports of casualties or property loss. The Governor conducted an on-site inspection to assess the situation first-hand," he said.

Major General Ravroop Singh, AVM, IGAR (South) expressed, "We have been monitoring the situation for the past four days, closely coordinating with the state administration. Our helpline number is shared with relevant agencies. Eight columns, along with boats, have been deployed for rescue operations. An SOS from All India Radio was received after their team and equipment got stranded. Our teams promptly responded and facilitated their rescue," he added.

Similarly, Assam's Guwahati saw severe waterlogging due to heavy rains on Saturday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that landslides in Kamrup (Metro) district led to the deaths of at least five people, including children, over the last 24 hours. Three landslide instances were noted in Guwahati yesterday.

The ASDMA cautioned that ongoing downpours in Guwahati might result in further waterlogging, slow-moving traffic, and heightened risks of falling trees and localized landslides. In Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Saturday after substantial rains and rising levels in the Teesta River, warning of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

A Nowcast Weather Alert from Baluwakhani, Gangtok, anticipated severe rainfall for 2-3 hours beginning at 6:15 am today. The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent notice urging the public to remain calm yet vigilant, assuring timely updates as conditions develop.

In North Sikkim, landslides were recorded in Theeng and Chungthang areas, damaging multiple properties, as reported by the district administration. Continuous and intense rainfall has significantly raised the Teesta River's water level.

According to the IMD on Friday, very heavy to extremely heavy rain is anticipated to persist over Northeastern states until May 31 as the depression over Bangladesh is forecasted to continue moving north-northeast and weaken into a pronounced low-pressure zone. The IMD also forecasted rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over northwest India for the next 4-5 days owing to a western disturbance.

In Northeastern India, generally widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted for the next seven days. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 30 to June 1. In the upcoming week, heavy rainfalls have also been predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)