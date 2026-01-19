IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025–26 Kicks Off in North-East, Bringing National Skilling Spotlight to Guwahati

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, today inaugurated the IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025–26 for the North-East at Gauhati University, marking a landmark moment for India’s premier skilling championship as it reaches the region for the first time.

Youth from all eight North-Eastern states will compete across 26 skill disciplines, positioning the region’s talent at the centre of India’s national skilling and workforce transformation agenda.

Taking National Platforms Closer to Regional Talent

The competition is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as the implementation partner. Bringing IndiaSkills to the North-East reflects a strategic shift toward regional inclusion, enabling young aspirants to access national-level competitive platforms closer to home.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University; Shri Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam; Ms. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE; along with senior officials and key stakeholders from the skilling ecosystem.

Minister Highlights North-East’s Growing Role in India’s Skilled Workforce

Addressing the gathering, Shri Jayant Chaudhary underscored the Prime Minister’s sustained focus on the North-East, noting that policy prioritisation and consistent engagement have created renewed confidence and opportunity for the region’s youth.

“IndiaSkills is not merely a competition—it is a celebration of excellence, discipline and the dignity of work. The North-East has immense talent and aspiration, and this platform reflects our confidence that youth from this region are ready to lead India’s skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth,” the Minister said.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating skilling with formal education, in line with NEP 2020, to expand pathways for employability, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning in a rapidly evolving economy.

Strong Participation, Diverse Skill Mix

The North-East Regional Competition has attracted 162 competitors from across the region, reflecting a rich diversity of talent. Participants are competing in a wide spectrum of contemporary and traditional skills, including:

Automobile Technology

Cloud Computing and Mobile Applications Development

Software and Web Technologies

Digital Interactive Media

Electronics, CNC Milling and Turning, Welding, Electrical Installations

Fashion Technology, Bakery and Patisserie

Hotel Reception, Restaurant Service

Health and Social Care, Retail Sales, Visual Merchandising

Notably, the competition has seen increased participation of women in core technical and traditionally male-dominated trades such as Automobile Technology, Electronics, CNC, Electrical Installations and Welding, reflecting the changing landscape of India’s skilled workforce.

Aligning Skills with Industry 4.0 and Regional Growth

The skill mix on display highlights the convergence of digital skills with manufacturing and services, preparing youth for Industry 4.0-linked roles. Simultaneously, the inclusion of hospitality, health and retail skills aligns skilling efforts with the North-East’s key growth sectors, particularly tourism and services.

Students from Directorate General of Training (DGT) institutions—including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs)—are participating across categories, underscoring the strengthening link between long-term vocational education and national-level competitive platforms.

Pathway to National and Global Recognition

IndiaSkills follows a structured, multi-tier evaluation process, beginning at the district level, progressing through state and regional competitions, and culminating in the IndiaSkills National Competition. Top national performers will earn the opportunity to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition, scheduled to be held in Shanghai from September 22–27, 2026.

A Call to Action for Youth and Institutions

With India’s demographic dividend at a critical juncture, IndiaSkills Regional Competitions invite youth, training institutions, industry partners and state governments to actively engage in building a skilled, competitive and future-ready workforce. The North-East edition signals a decisive move toward inclusive growth, ensuring regional talent plays a central role in India’s journey toward becoming a global skill powerhouse.