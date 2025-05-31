Left Menu

Global Call for Glacial Preservation: A Strategic Approach

Union EFCC Minister highlights urgent actions to protect glaciers at the International Conference in Tajikistan. India showcases initiatives, emphasizing regional cooperation and advanced technologies in glacier monitoring. The emphasis is on equitable climate strategies, resilience against climate change, and global partnerships to safeguard our planet's critical freshwater sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:57 IST
Global Call for Glacial Preservation: A Strategic Approach
High-Level International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Dushanbe, Tajikistan, a high-level international conference on glaciers' preservation convened experts and leaders, with Union Minister of State for EFCC addressing the plenary session. The conference, spanning May 29-31, explored urgent actions to protect glaciers, vital for freshwater storage and indicators of climate change.

Minister Singh stressed the alarming retreat of glaciers, warning of immense implications for water security and biodiversity, especially in regions like the Himalayas. Highlighting India's commitment, he detailed initiatives such as the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem and a new Centre for Cryosphere and Climate Change Studies, aimed at bolstering research and monitoring efforts.

Emphasizing advanced technologies, India utilizes ISRO's remote sensing to observe glacier dynamics, supported by national institutions. Singh underscored regional cooperation as crucial, advocating for shared research and data to address climate challenges. With its Paris Agreement commitments, India continues to champion equitable climate action, stressing the need for differentiated adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025