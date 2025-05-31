Global Call for Glacial Preservation: A Strategic Approach

In Dushanbe, Tajikistan, a high-level international conference on glaciers' preservation convened experts and leaders, with Union Minister of State for EFCC addressing the plenary session. The conference, spanning May 29-31, explored urgent actions to protect glaciers, vital for freshwater storage and indicators of climate change.

Minister Singh stressed the alarming retreat of glaciers, warning of immense implications for water security and biodiversity, especially in regions like the Himalayas. Highlighting India's commitment, he detailed initiatives such as the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem and a new Centre for Cryosphere and Climate Change Studies, aimed at bolstering research and monitoring efforts.

Emphasizing advanced technologies, India utilizes ISRO's remote sensing to observe glacier dynamics, supported by national institutions. Singh underscored regional cooperation as crucial, advocating for shared research and data to address climate challenges. With its Paris Agreement commitments, India continues to champion equitable climate action, stressing the need for differentiated adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)