Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar Leadership, Demands Change

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor criticized the BJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, citing the need for change, education, employment, and an end to corruption in Bihar. Kishor highlighted Nitish Kumar's alleged poor health and criticized Lalu Yadav over family matters and social values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:30 IST
Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor targeted the BJP and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, emphasizing the urgent need for political reform in Bihar. Kishor underscored the people's desire for educational improvements, employment opportunities, and a corruption-free state while advocating for the removal of BJP and Lalu Yadav.

Additionally, Kishor launched an offensive against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of deteriorating mental and physical health, which he claims compromises his ability to remember his Council Ministers' names. Kishor argued that the BJP is unfairly imposing Nitish Kumar on Bihar's youth, questioning Kumar's capability to lead effectively.

Addressing questions about Tej Pratap Yadav, Kishor dismissed it as a family affair unrelated to the public's concern. Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav announced his son's expulsion, citing misconduct and deviation from family values, emphasizing that such behavior undermines the collective fight for social justice. Bihar's upcoming elections will witness the NDA and INDIA Bloc vying for governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

