Gopal Kanda Seeks Court Relief Over ED's LOC in Money Laundering Case

In a significant legal move, Gopal Kanda, also known as Gopal Goyal, has approached the Rouse Avenue court to request the cancellation of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him in a money laundering case. Joined by his brother Gobind Kumar Goyal and son Lakh Ram Goyal, Kanda's action is linked to the ongoing case involving Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh has provided the prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta and Mohd. Faizan, a final opportunity to submit their reply to the applications. The court has scheduled the matter for a hearing on June 3. The applications, initially filed on May 28, follow a supplementary Prosecution complaint against the Goyal brothers submitted by the ED on January 17.

The petitioner argues that the LOC is unwarranted, citing Gopal Goyal was stopped on November 2, 2023, at Indira Gandhi International Airport heading to Singapore. Both Gobind and Lakh Ram Goyal have lodged similar concerns regarding the circular's legality. Meanwhile, the court proceedings have been transferred to Patiala House Court, where hearings are scheduled for June 6, focusing on the supplementary complaint and arguments on charges against the accused parties.