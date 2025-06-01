Singapore: Gateway to India's Foreign Investment Boom

In an impressive financial feat, Singapore retains its position as India's leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing a substantial $15 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to recent government data.

This impressive figure accounts for 19% of India's total FDI inflows, which saw a 14% increase to reach $81.04 billion, making it the highest in the past three years.

Experts attribute Singapore's continued dominance to its status as a global financial hub, advantageous tax treaties, and strategic importance as a gateway for private equity and venture capital in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)