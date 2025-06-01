Singapore: Gateway to India's Foreign Investment Boom
Singapore remains India's top source of foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing USD 15 billion in 2024-25. This makes up 19% of India's total FDI inflows, which grew by 14% to USD 81.04 billion in the last fiscal. Singapore's robust financial framework and strategic location support its dominance.
In an impressive financial feat, Singapore retains its position as India's leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing a substantial $15 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to recent government data.
This impressive figure accounts for 19% of India's total FDI inflows, which saw a 14% increase to reach $81.04 billion, making it the highest in the past three years.
Experts attribute Singapore's continued dominance to its status as a global financial hub, advantageous tax treaties, and strategic importance as a gateway for private equity and venture capital in Asia.
