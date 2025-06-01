Left Menu

Singapore: Gateway to India's Foreign Investment Boom

Singapore remains India's top source of foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing USD 15 billion in 2024-25. This makes up 19% of India's total FDI inflows, which grew by 14% to USD 81.04 billion in the last fiscal. Singapore's robust financial framework and strategic location support its dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:32 IST
Singapore: Gateway to India's Foreign Investment Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive financial feat, Singapore retains its position as India's leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing a substantial $15 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to recent government data.

This impressive figure accounts for 19% of India's total FDI inflows, which saw a 14% increase to reach $81.04 billion, making it the highest in the past three years.

Experts attribute Singapore's continued dominance to its status as a global financial hub, advantageous tax treaties, and strategic importance as a gateway for private equity and venture capital in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025