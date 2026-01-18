Anastasia Potapova's Nationality Switch Sparks Fan Reactions

Anastasia Potapova has downplayed the reactions of fans who noticed similarities between her nationality switch announcement and that of fellow Russian-born player Daria Kasatkina. Potapova changed her international allegiance to Austria and posted about it on social media in December with wording closely matching Kasatkina's earlier announcement.

In her announcement, Potapova expressed her deep affection for Austria, echoing Kasatkina's previous sentiments towards Australia. Addressing the issue at the Australian Open, Potapova stated, "I don't find anything wrong with that because you cannot say it in a better way."

Potapova switched to compete under Austria's flag amidst a backdrop of bans on Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. She joins other Russian-born players such as Daria Kasatkina and Elena Rybakina who have changed nationalities.