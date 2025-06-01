IOC Launches India's Largest Green Hydrogen Initiative at Panipat
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is advancing its clean energy ambitions by establishing a 10,000 tonnes per annum green hydrogen unit at its Panipat refinery. Scheduled for completion by December 2027, this project aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and aims to reduce carbon emissions significantly.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a state-owned entity, has announced the levelized cost of hydrogen for its upcoming green hydrogen generation unit. Slated to produce 10,000 tonnes annually, the facility will be situated at IOC's Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex in Haryana.
This ambitious venture marks the largest green hydrogen project in India, according to the corporation. However, specific financial details are yet to be disclosed. This initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by replacing fossil-derived hydrogen currently used in refinery operations.
Aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the project underscores IOC's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Utilizing renewable sources like solar and wind for production, the green hydrogen endeavor represents a significant step in India's sustainable energy journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
