Left Menu

BPCL's Solar Surge: Pioneering Clean Energy in Prayagraj

BPCL, a leading Indian energy company, launched a solar power plant in Prayagraj, strengthening its commitment to renewable energy. The plant, capable of generating 103.61 million units of electricity annually, will significantly cut carbon emissions. This project aligns with BPCL's sustainability and India's clean energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pryagraj | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:00 IST
BPCL's Solar Surge: Pioneering Clean Energy in Prayagraj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, has made significant strides in its energy transition efforts with the inauguration of a solar power plant in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This venture not only marks a new chapter for BPCL but also underscores its dedication to expanding its renewable energy assets.

Virtually inaugurated by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri during India Energy Week, the solar power facility boasts an installed capacity of 71 MWp (DC) / 52 MW (AC) and is projected to supply around 103.61 million units of green electricity each year. This initiative is expected to cut carbon emissions by 75,150 metric tonnes annually, mirroring the effect of planting approximately 1.25 crore trees.

Spanning 210 acres and consisting of 1.29 lakh solar modules, the plant is seamlessly integrated into the national grid through a 132 kV line. This development highlights BPCL's continuous efforts to embed renewable energy solutions into its core operations, supporting India's robust climate action and energy transition strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PACL Ponzi Scam

ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PAC...

 India
2
Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

 India
4
BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026