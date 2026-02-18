BPCL's Solar Surge: Pioneering Clean Energy in Prayagraj

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, has made significant strides in its energy transition efforts with the inauguration of a solar power plant in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This venture not only marks a new chapter for BPCL but also underscores its dedication to expanding its renewable energy assets.

Virtually inaugurated by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri during India Energy Week, the solar power facility boasts an installed capacity of 71 MWp (DC) / 52 MW (AC) and is projected to supply around 103.61 million units of green electricity each year. This initiative is expected to cut carbon emissions by 75,150 metric tonnes annually, mirroring the effect of planting approximately 1.25 crore trees.

Spanning 210 acres and consisting of 1.29 lakh solar modules, the plant is seamlessly integrated into the national grid through a 132 kV line. This development highlights BPCL's continuous efforts to embed renewable energy solutions into its core operations, supporting India's robust climate action and energy transition strategies.

