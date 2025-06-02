Tulsa Unveils $100 Million Plan to Address Legacy of 1921 Race Massacre

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols has unveiled a monumental $100 million trust dedicated to addressing and repairing the long-standing impacts of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Announced on the 104th anniversary of the tragic event, the trust aims to foster healing and unity among Tulsans, particularly benefiting survivors and their descendants.

Named after the historic Greenwood District, where the massacre took place, the trust is set to gather $105 million in assets by June 2026. Its mission includes a $24 million housing fund to support Greenwood and North Tulsa residents, a $60 million cultural preservation fund to enhance local buildings, and a $21 million legacy fund for land development.

The initial phase focuses on planning and fundraising, with staff soon to be hired. Mayor Nichols emphasized the trust as a bridge connecting community resources with needs, highlighting efforts to promote generational wealth and repair past injustices. The Biden administration noted that prosecutions related to the massacre are not feasible due to legal constraints.