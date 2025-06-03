Left Menu

Six Firms Get Sebi Nod for Lucrative IPOs

Six companies, including HDB Financial Services and Vikram Solar, have received approval from Sebi to raise funds via IPOs. Other firms include A-One Steels, Shanti Gold, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, and Shreeji Shipping. Proceeds will enhance capital and business growth. Listings will occur on BSE and NSE.

In a pivotal move for financial markets, six firms have secured the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). Among these are HDB Financial Services and Vikram Solar, marking significant steps in their growth trajectories.

Joining them are A-One Steels India, Shanti Gold International, Dorf-Ketal Chemicals, and Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd., all of which have satisfied Sebi's requirements between late May despite submitting documents several months ago.

The capital raised from these IPOs will be strategically used to enhance business operations and meet future growth demands. The shares aim for listings on prominent platforms such as the BSE and NSE, signaling broader investment prospects.

