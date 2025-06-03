Left Menu

Yogandhra 2025: A Grand Vision for Global Wellness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 in Andhra Pradesh, with plans for a record-breaking yoga event along Visakhapatnam's coastline. Emphasizing the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the celebrations aim to enhance global wellness, featuring vast participation and special initiatives for inclusivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to partake in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the occasion with a massive yoga event intended to set a new world record. In a post on X, he praised the spirit of 'Yogandhra 2025' for popularizing yoga.

The upcoming event at Visakhapatnam will see over 2.5 lakh participants performing yoga together along the 27-kilometer coast, aiming to create a world record. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to join. This marks a significant commemoration since International Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' preparations include coordinated yoga demonstrations at 10,000 sites, global collaborations at iconic landmarks, and programs for differently-abled and marginalized communities. Efforts underscore yoga's enduring role in global health and wellness.

