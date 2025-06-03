Waaree Secures Landmark Solar Project in Rajasthan

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant solar project in Rajasthan, valued at Rs 345 crore. The project was secured from a leading domestic renewable energy generation company, with an expected completion date set for the financial year 2025-26.

WRTL will undertake an EPC contract for a 300 MW AC/435 MW DC ground-mounted photovoltaic project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The project also includes the construction of a 33/220 kV pooling substation, enhancing energy distribution capabilities in the region.

This initiative will employ advanced robotic cleaning systems designed to optimize performance and minimize long-term operations and maintenance costs. Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of WRTL, emphasized the partnership's focus on sustainable growth and its foundation of mutual trust and shared vision.