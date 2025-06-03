Left Menu

Waaree Secures Landmark Solar Project in Rajasthan

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has secured a major solar project in Rajasthan worth Rs 345 crore from a domestic renewable energy company. The 300 MW AC/435 MW DC project is scheduled for completion by 2025-26. The collaboration emphasizes mutual trust and aims for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:01 IST
Waaree Secures Landmark Solar Project in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant solar project in Rajasthan, valued at Rs 345 crore. The project was secured from a leading domestic renewable energy generation company, with an expected completion date set for the financial year 2025-26.

WRTL will undertake an EPC contract for a 300 MW AC/435 MW DC ground-mounted photovoltaic project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The project also includes the construction of a 33/220 kV pooling substation, enhancing energy distribution capabilities in the region.

This initiative will employ advanced robotic cleaning systems designed to optimize performance and minimize long-term operations and maintenance costs. Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of WRTL, emphasized the partnership's focus on sustainable growth and its foundation of mutual trust and shared vision.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025