Waaree Secures Landmark Solar Project in Rajasthan
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has secured a major solar project in Rajasthan worth Rs 345 crore from a domestic renewable energy company. The 300 MW AC/435 MW DC project is scheduled for completion by 2025-26. The collaboration emphasizes mutual trust and aims for sustainable growth.
- Country:
- India
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant solar project in Rajasthan, valued at Rs 345 crore. The project was secured from a leading domestic renewable energy generation company, with an expected completion date set for the financial year 2025-26.
WRTL will undertake an EPC contract for a 300 MW AC/435 MW DC ground-mounted photovoltaic project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The project also includes the construction of a 33/220 kV pooling substation, enhancing energy distribution capabilities in the region.
This initiative will employ advanced robotic cleaning systems designed to optimize performance and minimize long-term operations and maintenance costs. Sunil Rathi, Executive Director of WRTL, emphasized the partnership's focus on sustainable growth and its foundation of mutual trust and shared vision.
