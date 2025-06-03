Left Menu

Civilians in Gaza: The Perilous Quest for Aid

A U.N. spokesperson condemned the fatalities and injuries of civilians risking their lives for food in Gaza. Following the deaths of 27 Palestinians, the U.N. calls for an independent investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Updated: 03-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:31 IST
Civilians in Gaza: The Perilous Quest for Aid
The United Nations has expressed its deep concern over the ongoing crisis in Gaza where civilians are facing life-threatening situations just to access basic food supplies. Recent reports indicate that 27 Palestinians have lost their lives as tensions continue to mount in the region.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stated unequivocally on Tuesday that the loss of civilian lives is unacceptable. He highlighted the Secretary-General's demand for an immediate and impartial investigation into these tragic events.

As calls grow louder for accountability, the international community is urged to respond to the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and to ensure such incidents do not recur, thus safeguarding the rights and lives of inhabitants in the area.

