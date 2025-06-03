Maharashtra's Bold Move: Transforming Markets with Mahabazar Initiative

The Maharashtra government is embarking on a pioneering venture to revolutionize its agricultural market framework through the establishment of Mahabazar. Inspired by international landmarks like Paris' Rungis International Market and Amsterdam's Royal Flora Holland, this initiative aims to propel market management into the modern era, significantly boosting exports and overall efficiency within the agricultural marketing system.

Central to this initiative is the promotion of export-centered production technologies, the implementation of sophisticated post-harvest management techniques, and the establishment of infrastructure meeting international packaging standards. Farmers and exporters will be equipped with vital insights into certifications, quality standards, and current market demands. Additionally, new entrants in the export arena will receive specialized guidance and training programs to enhance their competitiveness.

The Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board is playing a key role in this transformation, actively working to elevate the export profile of the state's agricultural produce. Parallel to this, the state government is crafting a comprehensive vision document for 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047,' in line with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this document will outline a progressive, phase-wise roadmap, with clear milestones set for 2029, 2035, and the long-term goal of 2047.