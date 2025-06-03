Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Transforming Markets with Mahabazar Initiative

The Maharashtra government plans to establish Mahabazar, a modern agricultural market inspired by global models, to enhance export efficiency and market management. This initiative will support farmers with resources and training, while aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision for state-wide development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:55 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Transforming Markets with Mahabazar Initiative
Maharashtra Government (Source/@CMOMaharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is embarking on a pioneering venture to revolutionize its agricultural market framework through the establishment of Mahabazar. Inspired by international landmarks like Paris' Rungis International Market and Amsterdam's Royal Flora Holland, this initiative aims to propel market management into the modern era, significantly boosting exports and overall efficiency within the agricultural marketing system.

Central to this initiative is the promotion of export-centered production technologies, the implementation of sophisticated post-harvest management techniques, and the establishment of infrastructure meeting international packaging standards. Farmers and exporters will be equipped with vital insights into certifications, quality standards, and current market demands. Additionally, new entrants in the export arena will receive specialized guidance and training programs to enhance their competitiveness.

The Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board is playing a key role in this transformation, actively working to elevate the export profile of the state's agricultural produce. Parallel to this, the state government is crafting a comprehensive vision document for 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047,' in line with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this document will outline a progressive, phase-wise roadmap, with clear milestones set for 2029, 2035, and the long-term goal of 2047.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025