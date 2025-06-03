Yes Bank's Bold Move: Rs 16,000 Crore Fundraising Plan Unveiled
Yes Bank's board has greenlit a plan to raise Rs 16,000 crore through equity and debt to fuel business growth. This move involves equity securities easing up to Rs 7,500 crore and eligible debt securities up to Rs 8,500 crore, aiming for a growth surge and strategic partnerships.
- Country:
- India
Yes Bank is set to garner Rs 16,000 crore by blending equity and debt initiatives, a strategic move approved by its board this Tuesday. This step is poised to bolster business expansion through issuing equity securities capped at Rs 7,500 crore, ensuring less than 10 percent dilution.
Moreover, the board's nod extends to raising Rs 8,500 crore via eligible debt securities, either in Indian or foreign currency, again adhering to the dilution threshold. The amendments in the bank's Articles of Association, linked to a share purchase agreement with SMBC and SBI, await the Reserve Bank of India's and shareholder's consent.
The recently planned equity alterations will also empower SMBC to nominate two directors and SBI one, aligning with their current holdings. With SBI and other lenders selling a combined 20 percent Yes Bank stake to SMBC, this forms India's largest cross-border banking investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yes Bank
- fundraising
- Rs 16000 crore
- equity
- debt
- SMBC
- SBI
- investment
- banking
- funding
ALSO READ
Embassy REIT Raises ₹2,000 Crore to Streamline Debt and Cut Costs
Euro Zone Bonds Stable Amid U.S. Debt Concerns and Trade Deal Watch
Republicans Press for Trillion-Dollar Tax Breaks Amid Debt Concerns
IMF's Gopinath Warns of U.S. Debt Challenges Amid Trade Uncertainty
Linguistic Tensions in Karnataka: SBI Manager Sparks Outcry