Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

After the Odisha Budget was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, opposition leaders criticized its lack of real value, pointing out that despite a budget increase to Rs 3.10 lakh crore, inflation effectively reduces its worth by 2%. The opposition claims it is a debt-driven, publicity-focused budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:08 IST
Following the recent presentation of the Odisha Budget by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, opposition leaders have vocally criticized the proposed fiscal plan, labeling it as a debt-driven illusion lacking genuine value. The opposition claims that the apparent increase in the budget to Rs 3.10 lakh crore is rendered ineffective by the prevailing inflation rate, which effectively reduces the budget's real value by 2%.

Opposition Deputy Leader Prasanna Acharya argued that the state's fiscal discipline, previously established under Naveen Patnaik, is now faltering due to excessive borrowing. The current administration has borrowed approximately Rs 1.38 lakh crore in three budgets, pushing the state towards financial instability.

The opposition also highlighted reduced allocations for key sectors, such as healthcare, and criticized the government's failure to effectively implement announced schemes. They pointed to the state's declining growth rate, increasing fiscal deficit, and heavy reliance on high-interest loans as indicators of a visionless and irresponsible governance.

