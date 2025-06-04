Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Narcotics Network with Major Arrests

Delhi's Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested Sujeet Kumar and Badal Pandit with over 4 kg of ganja in West Delhi, leading to further investigations under the NDPS Act. Concurrently, the Crime Branch apprehended David Leanne with 282 grams of cocaine. Continued efforts focus on dismantling drug supply networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:22 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Narcotics Network with Major Arrests
Delhi Police arrest two drug peddlers with over 4 kg of ganja (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police's West District arrested two individuals for possessing over 4 kilograms of ganja. According to DCP West Vichitra Veer, the accused, Sujeet Kumar (28) and Badal Pandit (26), hail from Bihar's Saharsa district. The operation, launched on June 2, 2025, was based on concrete intelligence and took place near Balaji Swimming Centre, Central School, Tagore Garden.

During the raid, a plastic sack filled with ganja was confiscated from the suspects. The seized narcotics, weighing just over 4 kilograms, prompted legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rajouri Garden Police Station. Both individuals are now in custody, as investigations seek to unearth the origins and wider network of this drug supply.

The West District Police remain steadfast in their mission to curb narcotic trafficking through a combination of technical and manual surveillance, as highlighted by the DCP. In a separate operation earlier this week, the ANTF of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Nigerian national David Leanne in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, with 282 grams of cocaine. This seizure, confirmed as a commercial quantity by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests on-site, underscores the ongoing police operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025