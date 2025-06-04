Delhi Police Cracks Down on Narcotics Network with Major Arrests

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police's West District arrested two individuals for possessing over 4 kilograms of ganja. According to DCP West Vichitra Veer, the accused, Sujeet Kumar (28) and Badal Pandit (26), hail from Bihar's Saharsa district. The operation, launched on June 2, 2025, was based on concrete intelligence and took place near Balaji Swimming Centre, Central School, Tagore Garden.

During the raid, a plastic sack filled with ganja was confiscated from the suspects. The seized narcotics, weighing just over 4 kilograms, prompted legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rajouri Garden Police Station. Both individuals are now in custody, as investigations seek to unearth the origins and wider network of this drug supply.

The West District Police remain steadfast in their mission to curb narcotic trafficking through a combination of technical and manual surveillance, as highlighted by the DCP. In a separate operation earlier this week, the ANTF of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Nigerian national David Leanne in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, with 282 grams of cocaine. This seizure, confirmed as a commercial quantity by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests on-site, underscores the ongoing police operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)