Syria's Strategic Seizure of Tabqa

The Syrian military recently captured the town of Tabqa and its significant dam from Kurdish-led forces, despite warnings from the United States. The takeover emphasizes Syria's strategic priority to control key infrastructure while illustrating tensions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 04:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 04:19 IST
The Syrian military has successfully taken control of the northern town of Tabqa and its adjacent dam, the largest in the country, as reported by Syria's state news agency on Sunday morning.

The move contravenes Washington's advice to pause military advances through territories held by Kurdish forces.

So far, there has been no official response from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, signifying ongoing tensions.

