Ramban Police Seizes Properties Under UAPA to Combat Terrorism

In a decisive move to curb terrorism, Ramban Police attached properties under UAPA, including land associated with militants, to bolster national security. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation aimed at neutralizing threats in the region while adhering to legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:06 IST
Ramban Police attaches property under UAPA Section 25 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat terrorism, Ramban Police on Wednesday attached agricultural land under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in District Ramban. The land, measuring 1 Kanal 11 marla, is registered under PoK-settled militant Ali Mohd and is prohibited from sale or transfer.

The property attachment aligns with case FIR No. 02/2024, which addresses charges under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code. The process was executed in the presence of legal authorities, marking significant progress in the ongoing investigation of unlawful activities threatening national security.

In previous actions, the Ramban Police also attached multiple properties in Gool area, signifying the department's steadfast approach towards mitigating threats to national sovereignty. With support from other agencies, they continue to target entities disrupting peace and order.

