Left Menu

Supreme Court Cancels Bail For TMC Workers Over West Bengal Poll Violence

The Supreme Court has revoked the bail of five Trinamool Congress workers involved in 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, citing grave attacks on democracy. The court ordered them to surrender within two weeks while reprimanding local police for obstructing justice and urging safety for witnesses during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:37 IST
Supreme Court Cancels Bail For TMC Workers Over West Bengal Poll Violence
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stand against political violence in West Bengal by cancelling the bail of five Trinamool Congress workers accused of attacking BJP supporters after the 2021 assembly elections. The bench condemned the assaults as grave threats to democracy that shake the judicial conscience.

The justices highlighted the victims' ordeal, including an attack on a BJP supporter's house and the sexual assault of his wife. They criticized local police for initially refusing to register the complaint, emphasizing the clout wielded by the accused in the area, and directed the accused to surrender.

The apex court mandated expedited trial proceedings and assured protection for witnesses. It stressed the importance of a fair trial, free from intimidation, and slammed local authorities for delaying justice. The decision underscores the court's zero tolerance for political violence and interference with justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025