Supreme Court Cancels Bail For TMC Workers Over West Bengal Poll Violence

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stand against political violence in West Bengal by cancelling the bail of five Trinamool Congress workers accused of attacking BJP supporters after the 2021 assembly elections. The bench condemned the assaults as grave threats to democracy that shake the judicial conscience.

The justices highlighted the victims' ordeal, including an attack on a BJP supporter's house and the sexual assault of his wife. They criticized local police for initially refusing to register the complaint, emphasizing the clout wielded by the accused in the area, and directed the accused to surrender.

The apex court mandated expedited trial proceedings and assured protection for witnesses. It stressed the importance of a fair trial, free from intimidation, and slammed local authorities for delaying justice. The decision underscores the court's zero tolerance for political violence and interference with justice.

