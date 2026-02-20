France’s National Rally Seeks Mainstream Legitimacy Amidst Political Violence

France's National Rally (RN) is navigating a turbulent political landscape following the killing of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque. The RN has advised its supporters to skip rallies in memory of Deranque, mindful of potential clashes between extremist factions, as it attempts to further its mainstream political credentials.

RN leader Jordan Bardella emphasized the potential repercussions of violent confrontations, which could hamper the party's efforts to shed its extremist image. Despite the tragic event, no polls currently suggest an electoral boost for the RN, yet experts believe the incident could ultimately benefit the party.

The RN continues to criticize France Unbowed (LFI), portraying it as a threat, while LFI denies political responsibility for the murder. As the RN seeks to redefine its position, international observers warn of rising extremism across the political spectrum in France.

