Left Menu

France’s National Rally Seeks Mainstream Legitimacy Amidst Political Violence

France's National Rally (RN) has urged its supporters to avoid rallies due to potential unrest following the killing of an activist. The event has incited tensions between political factions, highlighting RN’s ongoing attempt to mainstream its image and present its rival, France Unbowed, as a national threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:47 IST
France’s National Rally Seeks Mainstream Legitimacy Amidst Political Violence

France's National Rally (RN) is navigating a turbulent political landscape following the killing of a far-right activist, Quentin Deranque. The RN has advised its supporters to skip rallies in memory of Deranque, mindful of potential clashes between extremist factions, as it attempts to further its mainstream political credentials.

RN leader Jordan Bardella emphasized the potential repercussions of violent confrontations, which could hamper the party's efforts to shed its extremist image. Despite the tragic event, no polls currently suggest an electoral boost for the RN, yet experts believe the incident could ultimately benefit the party.

The RN continues to criticize France Unbowed (LFI), portraying it as a threat, while LFI denies political responsibility for the murder. As the RN seeks to redefine its position, international observers warn of rising extremism across the political spectrum in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026