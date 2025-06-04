Mystery as Army Officer Goes Missing During Morning Walk
A Lieutenant Colonel, Pradeep Nigam, disappeared from an army campus in Madhya Pradesh, sparking an intense search effort by police and military personnel. He vanished during a morning walk on June 2, prompting authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation involving interviews and collection of technical evidence.
A Lieutenant Colonel, identified as Pradeep Nigam, has gone missing after leaving the army campus in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district for a morning walk, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident, occurring on June 2, led to Nigam's colleagues filing a missing person's report at the local Cantt Police Station.
The police, alongside military personnel, are conducting a thorough investigation, employing both interviews and technical evidence to locate the officer and solve the mystery of his disappearance.
