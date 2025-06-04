Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Claims Lives

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah express deep grief over a deadly stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebration. Calls for investigation and accountability rise as the incident claims 11 lives and injures 33. Compensation and support measures are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Claims Lives
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives following a stampede at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration. In a statement on X, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, urging the state government to investigate potential lapses that may have contributed to the incident.

The Governor emphasized the need for accountability, calling for a thorough inquiry into the events that led to the tragedy. He stressed the importance of ensuring proper compensation and support for the families of the deceased, warning that such incidents must not be repeated. Thousands of fans had gathered at the stadium to see their favorite players, leading to the unfortunate stampede.

In response, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the victims, while also ensuring free medical treatment for the injured. Expressing deep sorrow, he acknowledged the gravity of the incident, revealing that 11 people died and 33 were injured. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and is expected to reveal findings within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025