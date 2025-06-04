Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Claims Lives

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives following a stampede at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration. In a statement on X, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, urging the state government to investigate potential lapses that may have contributed to the incident.

The Governor emphasized the need for accountability, calling for a thorough inquiry into the events that led to the tragedy. He stressed the importance of ensuring proper compensation and support for the families of the deceased, warning that such incidents must not be repeated. Thousands of fans had gathered at the stadium to see their favorite players, leading to the unfortunate stampede.

In response, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the victims, while also ensuring free medical treatment for the injured. Expressing deep sorrow, he acknowledged the gravity of the incident, revealing that 11 people died and 33 were injured. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and is expected to reveal findings within 15 days.

