Mysterious Disappearance: Search for Indore Tourist in Meghalaya Intensifies

In the midst of an intense search operation, the Meghalaya Police recovered a black field coat near a viewpoint, in connection to the disappearance of Indore tourist Sonam Raghuvanshi. The coat, believed to belong to Sonam, has stains whose nature remains unconfirmed pending forensic analysis.

Superintendent of Police East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, stated that verifying the coat's ownership and the nature of its stains relies on further investigation. Officials are rigorously comparing recovered items with footage to eliminate doubts about the coat's origins.

The police investigation has escalated with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after recovering a weapon linked to the suspected murder of Sonam's husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. While his body was discovered post-mortem confirmed, the search for Sonam continues vigorously in Shillong's challenging terrain.