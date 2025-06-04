Supreme Court Declines to Intervene in Union Carbide Waste Disposal
The Supreme Court has refused to halt the disposal of Union Carbide plant waste in Madhya Pradesh, leaving it under the Madhya Pradesh High Court's supervision. The petition highlighted health concerns for Pithampur residents, but the Supreme Court emphasized its confidence in ongoing local proceedings, postponing further hearings to July.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request to stay the removal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant, relocated to Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. State authorities are managing the disposal under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma noted that the petitioners had approached both the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court for a stay but had been unsuccessful. The bench determined that further intervention from the Supreme Court was unnecessary as various expert bodies are involved, and the disposal process is supervised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Supreme Court deferred the matter for a hearing in July after its vacation.
The petitioner, Chinmay Mishra, argued that the disposal would continue for 72 days, potentially harming Pithampur residents due to the lack of consultation about the waste transfer from Bhopal. In February, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the matter would remain under the High Court's jurisdiction due to existing oversight and stated any grievances should be addressed there. The High Court had earlier criticized the state's slow handling of the waste, ordering its prompt disposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister's Remarks Spark SIT Probe in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Defamation Case Against Shashi Tharoor
Bombay High Court Greenlights MMRDA to Unseal Tender Bids for Major Infrastructure Project
Delhi High Court Examines Defamation Allegations Against Shashi Tharoor
Defamation Drama: Delhi High Court Weighs Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Plea Against Shashi Tharoor