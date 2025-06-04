Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Intervene in Union Carbide Waste Disposal

The Supreme Court has refused to halt the disposal of Union Carbide plant waste in Madhya Pradesh, leaving it under the Madhya Pradesh High Court's supervision. The petition highlighted health concerns for Pithampur residents, but the Supreme Court emphasized its confidence in ongoing local proceedings, postponing further hearings to July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:45 IST
Supreme Court Declines to Intervene in Union Carbide Waste Disposal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request to stay the removal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant, relocated to Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. State authorities are managing the disposal under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma noted that the petitioners had approached both the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court for a stay but had been unsuccessful. The bench determined that further intervention from the Supreme Court was unnecessary as various expert bodies are involved, and the disposal process is supervised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Supreme Court deferred the matter for a hearing in July after its vacation.

The petitioner, Chinmay Mishra, argued that the disposal would continue for 72 days, potentially harming Pithampur residents due to the lack of consultation about the waste transfer from Bhopal. In February, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the matter would remain under the High Court's jurisdiction due to existing oversight and stated any grievances should be addressed there. The High Court had earlier criticized the state's slow handling of the waste, ordering its prompt disposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025