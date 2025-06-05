Assam Unveils Grand Plans for Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Celebrations

The Assam government has embarked on an ambitious plan to commemorate the birth centenary of the legendary artist Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing a series of state-wide celebrations. The initiative, set to run from 8 September this year to 8 September next year, aims to honor Dr. Hazarika's legacy and involve the public in a grand celebration.

Key proposals include renaming Dibrugarh airport after Dr. Hazarika, with the proposal awaiting approval from the Assam Legislative Assembly before being forwarded to the Central Government. Additionally, discussions are underway with the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance about issuing a commemorative coin. Writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari has been tasked with compiling a commemorative volume, which will be translated into 23 Indian languages and distributed among the youth.

The celebrations will traverse locations significant to Dr. Hazarika's life, including Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and will culminate at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in 2026. A portal for essay competitions and a series of district-level commemorative events have been planned, with the government inviting public suggestions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend the inaugural event on 8 September in Guwahati.