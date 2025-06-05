Left Menu

Renewable Surge: India's Shift from Coal in May

In May, India's coal-fired electricity generation saw its fastest decline in five years as power demand dropped and renewable energy reached record highs. The shift towards cleaner energy sources like hydro and nuclear contributed to significant reductions in coal and natural gas-fired power generation amid falling benchmark prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:50 IST
Renewable Surge: India's Shift from Coal in May
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, India's coal-fired electricity generation plummeted at its steepest rate in five years this May, according to a Reuters analysis of government data. The decline in coal dependency comes as the nation's renewable energy generation surged to unprecedented levels.

Power demand in India fell for the first time since August, driven by economic slowdowns and milder temperatures. Consequently, fossil fuel consumption in generating electricity dropped, with natural gas-fired power output also experiencing a sharp decrease. Despite being the second-largest coal importer, India's lower power demand helped dampen the benchmark prices for both coal and LNG.

Utilities moved towards cleaner, less polluting energy sources. Renewable energy saw a substantial increase, with hydro and nuclear power contributing to the diminished use of fossil fuels. Overall, total electricity generation dropped 5.3% year-on-year, but renewable energy's share in the power mix hit a record high, according to the data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025