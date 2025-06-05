Left Menu

The UK Pension Fund Dilemma: Right Idea, Wrong Time?

The UK government's deal with pension funds to invest in infrastructure and green energy binds them to a voluntary commitment, enabling private market investments up to 10% of portfolios. Concerns arise due to the illiquidity and market risks. Alternative suggestions include government borrowing and public-private partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:47 IST
The UK Pension Fund Dilemma: Right Idea, Wrong Time?

The UK government's recent effort to invigorate the economy by partnering with pension funds has raised eyebrows. This partnership encourages a £50 billion investment in infrastructure and green energy via private markets, but comes with numerous challenges.

Experts are wary of the voluntary nature of this commitment, pointing out that the initiative may clash with the funds' duty to serve pensioners' best interests. Even though returns in private markets look appealing, the timing is off, as traditional markets now offer competitive yields.

Critics suggest alternative strategies, such as increasing government borrowing or promoting public-private partnerships, could better address funding goals without pressuring pension funds into potentially risky investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025