Delhi University Champions Green Drive on World Environment Day

Delhi University marked World Environment Day by hosting a tree planting event led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, featuring prominent university figures. The initiative aligns with India's broader Mission LIFE and Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', aiming to plant 10 crore trees. Singh highlighted the symbolic and medicinal significance of the 'Sindoor' sapling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:18 IST
DU Plants 'Sindoor' on World Environment Day (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, the University of Delhi organized a tree planting drive as a testament to its commitment to environmental sustainability. Led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, the event saw the ceremonial planting of a 'Sindoor' sapling at the Vice Regal Lodge, symbolizing both cultural reverence and medicinal value.

In his address, Professor Singh underscored the significance of the 'Sindoor' not only for its religious and commercial aspects but also its symbolism of national pride. Drawing a parallel with the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, he praised the decisive response of India's armed forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Singh called for active participation in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', which aims to plant 10 crore trees across India. Highlighting the legacy of mission LIFE, he encouraged students to plant and nurture trees, emphasizing their role in enhancing air quality and urban greenery. Professor Rupam Kapoor, DU's Garden Committee Chairperson, commended the community's support.

