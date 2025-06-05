Left Menu

EU Just Transition Fund: Unspent Billions Amid Green Transition Goals

The EU's Just Transition Fund, meant to aid in the shift from fossil fuels, has spent less than 3% of its €26.7 billion budget over four years. Critics highlight delayed spending, bureaucratic hurdles, and insufficient worker support. Despite challenges, opportunities for green jobs and community projects remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:33 IST
EU Just Transition Fund: Unspent Billions Amid Green Transition Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's flagship Just Transition Fund has spent less than 3% of its €26.7 billion budget, despite being operational for over four years, according to European Commission data.

Critics argue the fund is failing to support communities and workers transitioning from fossil fuel industries. Ciaran Mullooly, an Irish MEP and fund rapporteur, expressed that the initiative is not helping areas economically devastated by job losses.

While ambitious goals are set for reducing emissions by 2030, bureaucratic challenges and delayed spending are hindering progress. The EU Commission is optimistic about future allocations, but concerns persist as the 2027 deadline approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

