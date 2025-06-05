Left Menu

Green Initiative: Delhi's Environmental Leap Forward

On World Environment Day, BJP President JP Nadda and PM Modi lead tree-planting efforts. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces plans for a fully electric bus fleet by 2027. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative aims to reduce pollution and forge a sustainable future.

Updated: 05-06-2025 19:16 IST
Green Initiative: Delhi's Environmental Leap Forward
Union Health Minister JP Nadda plants sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' on World Environment Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster environmental sustainability, BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda planted a sapling at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, marking World Environment Day. His actions were part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, a campaign underscored by gratitude to Mother Nature.

Nadda urged citizens to unite for a greener future, emphasizing the mission to end plastic pollution. On the same day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled ambitious plans to transition the city's public transport to an all-electric fleet by 2027, supported by a new EV policy.

Gupta commended the comfort and security features of the new buses and criticized previous administrations for their lack of environmental focus. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the central government's commitment to reducing vehicular pollution. Prime Minister Modi also participated, launching 200 electric buses and planting a tree under the initiative.

