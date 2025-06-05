Left Menu

Transforming Mines: SECL's Revolution in Agriculture and Rural Prosperity

South Eastern Coalfields Limited is transforming agriculture in Chhattisgarh using treated mine water for irrigation, doubling farmer incomes. SECL's Mine Water Utilisation program supports crop cultivation year-round, reduces reliance on monsoons, and aligns with India's vision for rural prosperity. The initiative fosters sustainable mining and boosts local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:35 IST
Water supply under SECL's 'Mine Water Utilisation'. (Photo/SECL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is revolutionizing the agricultural landscape in Chhattisgarh. By channeling and treating mine water, SECL has irrigated more than 3,000 hectares of farmland near its Koriya and Surajpur collieries, effectively doubling farmers' incomes through sustainable mining practices.

Harish Duhan, SECL's Chairman-cum-Managing Director, emphasized their commitment to local communities by using mine water for irrigation. This initiative allows farmers to grow two crops a year, minimizing their dependence on the unpredictable monsoon season. At the Jagannathpur Open Cast Project, SECL treats and discharges about 2,659 cubic meters of groundwater daily to irrigate approximately 500 acres, benefiting numerous villages.

Dilip Bobde, SECL's Area General Manager for Bhatgaon, explained the multi-purpose use of mined groundwater, highlighting its role for dust suppression and machine operations. Farmers like Budhram Rajwade and Ganesh Ram Rajwade voice gratitude for the initiative, which has allowed farmers to cultivate year-round, significantly enhancing their financial conditions and contributing to rural prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

