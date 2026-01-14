Ajit Pawar Unravels Alleged Inflation in Pune Irrigation Project

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made headlines with a bombshell allegation that the cost of a Pune irrigation project was inflated to siphon off party funds during the 1990s alliance government of Shiv Sena and BJP. Pawar, who also manages the finance portfolio, retains crucial documents.

Highlighting apparent discrepancies, Pawar revealed that the Purandar Lift Irrigation Scheme's cost skyrocketed to Rs 330 crore under the alliance. He claimed that Rs 100 crore was added for party coffers and Rs 10 crore earmarked for officials.

The timing of these revelations, just before the civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, is creating ripples, as political parties exchange accusations of corruption. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dismissed Pawar's claims as blackmailing, urging for explicit evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)