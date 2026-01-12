Left Menu

New Delhi: A Green Revolution with Smart Irrigation and Modern Water Management

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced a comprehensive water management overhaul to reduce water wastage by 70%. This plan includes smart irrigation systems and new sewage treatment plants, aiming to make New Delhi environmentally friendly. The initiative will cover major roads and parks, enhancing efficiency and conservation.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled an ambitious plan to revolutionize water management and sewerage infrastructure in the capital. Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal emphasized the upgrades, which promise to cut water wastage by up to 70% and support New Delhi's green and sustainable growth.

At the heart of this initiative is a state-of-the-art smart irrigation system designed to combat water wastage and bolster greenery. Automated irrigation will be implemented in various green areas to conserve water while minimizing waterlogging and costs. Phase one targets 11 key roads, encompassing areas like Nehru Park and Shanti Path, with tenders already invited.

Further enhancements include the expansion of the smart irrigation system in 2026-27 and the introduction of additional sewage treatment plants. NDMC plans to integrate 12 existing and five upcoming plants to enhance water recycling. This initiative aligns with efforts to rehabilitate aging sewer lines, ensuring improved civic services and public wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

