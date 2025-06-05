Left Menu

Centrica and Equinor's 20-Billion-Pound Deal Secures UK's Energy Future

British Gas owner Centrica and Norway's Equinor have inked a 10-year contract valued at over 20 billion pounds to ensure gas supplies for the UK starting in 2025. This deal signifies a critical step towards addressing Britain's energy dependence while considering future energy sources like hydrogen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:27 IST
Centrica and Equinor's 20-Billion-Pound Deal Secures UK's Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Centrica, owner of British Gas, and Norwegian energy giant Equinor have finalized a significant 10-year agreement valued at over 20 billion pounds. The deal is set to secure gas supplies for the United Kingdom starting in 2025, with both companies confirming the arrangement on Thursday.

The partnership will see Equinor supply five billion cubic metres of gas annually until 2035, covering approximately 10% of Britain's gas demand and providing energy for about five million homes. This new contract replaces a previous 10-year supply agreement that began in 2015. Britain's reliance on imported gas remains substantial, with Norway being a major supplier.

The ongoing conflict involving Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia have impacted energy markets, resulting in heightened prices affecting British consumers. As the UK moves towards its climate goals, the contract with Equinor includes options to transition from natural gas to hydrogen, representing a forward-thinking approach to future energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025